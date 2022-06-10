News from Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised in Karachi, Liaquat Hussain found dead, and more

An attack on a Hindu temple in Karachi, the death of a famous televangelist, and a strict warning from the Pakistan army — these are some of the top stories from Pakistan in the past 24 hours.

Pak govt economic survey posts GDP growth at 5.97% despite turmoil

Pakistan is set to see a GDP growth of 5.97% despite widespread economic turmoil, as per the country’s Economic Survey 2021-22. As per the report, the economic growth of Pakistan was recorded at 5.97% as opposed to the target of 4.8%.

“The economy is on the road to stability and the government will ensure sustainable growth in order to reduce the current account deficit,” said Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in Islamabad on Thursday.

The survey showed that the total public debt was Rs 44,366 billion at end-March 2022. The domestic debt was Rs 28,076 billion and external public debt was Rs 16,290 billion or $88.8 billion at the end of March-2022.

Hindu temple vandalised in Karachi

A Hindu temple in Karachi was vandalised on Wednesday and an idol desecrated, reported Pakistan-based daily Dawn. An FIR has been filed against a group of unidentified people, it added. The complaint said that five men on motorcycles stopped by the temple on Wednesday night and asked for the pandit. On learning that he is not available, they started pelting stones at the idol.

So, so, so unfortunate. Hoping to see those responsible brought to book, GoS taking responsibility of restoring the temple and working towards ensuring that such vandalism doesn’t happen again.@BBhuttoZardari @MuradAliShahPPP@murtazawahab1#Karachi #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/TlFtyyYY0j — Yusra Askari (@YusraSAskari) June 8, 2022

The complainant said that two workers who were painting the walls of the structure witnessed the act, though they ran off after they were threatened. Authorities said that the culprits will be brought to justice and that the temple will be restored.

Meanwhile, India’s Minister of External Affairs said it has taken note of the incident. “We’ve noted a recent incident of vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Karachi. We believe it’s another act of systemic persecution of religious minorities. We’ve conveyed our protest to Pakistan Govt, urging them to ensure safety, security and well-being of its minority communities,” it said, as per a report by news agency ANI.

People ‘peddling malicious allegations’ against military leadership to face legal action, warns Pak Army

In an unusual move, the Pakistan Army has warned that it reserves the right to take legal action against people involved in “peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies” against its leadership. The Pakistan Army’s tough statement came amid a barrage of criticism directed against the military after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from power in April through a vote of no confidence.

The provocation for the latest statement was the social media posts by a senior journalist who claimed the powerful military played a role in the ouster of Khan as Pakistan’s prime minister.

I categorically deny what has been attributed to me by Shaheen Sebhai. I was never asked by anyone in the establishment to leave IK and join Shahbaz Shareef govt. — Shaukat Tarin (@shaukat_tarin) June 8, 2022

Shaheen Sehbai, a Pakistani-American journalist, in a tweet, claimed that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin was asked by the establishment to “betray” Khan and help the then Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to oust the cricketer-turned-politician from power. (Press Trust of India)

Islamists in Pakistan hold protest rally against remarks on Prophet

Thousands of Islamists in Pakistan on Thursday rallied in the capital Islamabad, protesting over controversial remarks by two former BJP spokespersons against Prophet Mohammad. The demonstrators from a right-wing party, Jamaat-e-Islami, briefly scuffled with police when they were stopped from marching towards the Indian High Commission located in the high-security Diplomatic Enclave.

Police said that no one was hurt in the clash and no arrest was made, as the protestors dispersed after failing to break through the police cordon to enter the Diplomatic Enclave. (Press Trust of India)

Pakistan politician and TV personality Liaquat Hussain dies

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a controversial Pakistani politician, television personality and televangelist, died in Karachi Thursday. It was not immediately clear how the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader died, with his family not outlining any reason for his sudden demise and also, according to police, not allowing a post-mortem to be conducted.

Chief minister of balochistan Mir. Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo expressed grief over the death of Dr. Amir liaquat hussain. He said DR. amir was a senior politician and religious scholar and well-known TV anchor. pic.twitter.com/ZLpTjFccRh — Govt. of Balochistan (@dpr_gob) June 9, 2022

The 50-year-old sitting but estranged PTI Member of the National Assembly was recently in the headlines after his third wife, teenage tik-tocker Dania Malik, accused him of drug use, and abusing and tormenting her, and filed for divorce. (Press Trust of India)