Pakistan news channel Dawn hacked, screen shows Indian tricolour; probe launched

Leading Pakistani news channel Dawn TV said it had launched an investigation into the sudden broadcast of an Indian flag and Happy Independence Day text on its screen during a commercial on Sunday.

Anonymous hackers attacked Dawn TV on Sunday afternoon. While an advertisement was running on the channel, an Indian flag appeared on the screen with the message “Happy Independence Day” written on it. The flag and the message stayed on the screen for a while before disappearing.

The incident went viral on social media and clips of the broadcast were circulated on Twitter.

Soon after the incident, Dawn News issued a statement, saying, “The Dawn administration has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter. The agency is investigating the matter and will inform its viewers as soon as it reaches a final conclusion.”

In July, the website of the Director-General of Public Relations of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was hacked. In a message posted on the website, the Imran Khan administration had been accused of human rights violation.

