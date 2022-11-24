Pakistan PM names Asim Munir as new army chief, says minister

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday named General Lieutenant-General Asim Munir as the new chief of the country’s powerful army, the information minister said on Twitter.

The new chief will take over from outgoing General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who will retire later this month after a six-year term.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff using the constitutional authority. A summary of this has been sent to the President of Pakistan,” Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote on Twitter.