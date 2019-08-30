Pakistan Minister gets electric shock during speech on India

While addressing a rally during the “Kashmir Hour”, Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed suffered an electric shock when he was speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pakistan today observed the “Kashmir Hour” to express “solidarity” with the Kashmiri people after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

In a video that thas been widely shared on social media, at one point during Rashid’s speech he says, “Hum tumhari niyaton se waqif hain, Narendra Modi (We are aware of your intentions, Narendra Modi).” And the moment the minister finishes his sentence, he gets an electric shock via the microphone in his hand.

Sheikh Rasheed k mic mein Modi ne current bhej diya: pic.twitter.com/LsTobPov1q— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 30, 2019

Momentarily caught off guard, the minister then says that Modi cannot ruin this event and concludes his address. “Current lag gaya. Khair, koi baat nahi. Mera khayal hai, current aa gaya. Yeh Modi is jalse ko nakam nahi kar sakta (It was an electric current. Never mind. Modi cannot ruin this rally),” he said.

Rashid who has the reputation of being a motor mouth had claimed on Thursday that US President Donald Trump was “deceiving” both India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir. And had even predicted that a full-blown war between the two neighbouring countries is on the cards in the coming months of October and November.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after New Delhi on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories. Pakistan, in reaction, downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

While India has maintained that the revoking of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.