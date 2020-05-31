Pakistan Minister Shehryar Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Safron and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan,(Photo: Twitter @ShehryarAfridi1) Pakistan’s Minister of State for Safron and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan,(Photo: Twitter @ShehryarAfridi1)

Several lawmakers and politicians have tested positive for Covid-19 in Pakistan. Earlier this month, the speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Asda Qaiser announced that he had contracted the virus.

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Safron and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi on Saturday announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. In a post shared on Twitter, the minister stated that he had quarantined himself at home after seeking advice from health professionals.

“I have tested positive of #COVID19 & hv isolated myself at home as per advice by medics. I need prayers & blessings. May Allah almighty help save all my countrymen from the pandemic under my PM Imran Khan,” Afridi’s tweet read.

Several lawmakers and politicians have tested positive for Covid-19 in Pakistan. Earlier this month, the speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Asda Qaiser announced that he had contracted the virus. Qaiser had met with several senior officials, including PM Imran Khan, and had even hosted an Iftar dinner to celebrate Ramadan before testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Reuters reported.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had also been infected with the virus. Both officials have since recovered, as per reports. Soon after Afridi shared his news on Twitter, Ghani wished him a quick recovery.

In April, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed the government had been given access to surveillance technology by the ISI to help track and trace patients. “It (tracking system) was originally (meant to trace) terrorists but we’re using it to tackle coronavirus,” Khan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI last month.

More than 69,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan, and as many as 1,483 deaths have been recorded.

