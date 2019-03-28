Pakistan minister calls US envoy to Afghanistan ‘little pygmy’ in Twitter spat

Pakistan’s Minister for Human Right Shireen Mazari Wednesday got into a Twitter spat with US Ambassador to Kabul John Bass after he equated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts in Afghan peace talks with ‘ball-tampering’.

Pakistan is currently entangled in the peace negotiations between the Afghanistan government and Taliban after the United States decided to withdraw its forces from the region after nearly 20 years.

Taking on Imran Khan’s Afghan diplomacy, Bass had tweeted Wednesday, “Some aspects of cricket apply well in diplomacy, some do not. Imran Khan, important to resist the temptation to ball-tamper with the Afghanistan peace process and its internal affairs.”

Bass’ comment was allegedly in reaction to Khan’s statement on Monday when he had suggested an interim government in Afghanistan to help smooth the talks process with the Taliban.

Reacting to this, Mazari tweeted, “Clearly you little pygmy your knowledge of ball tampering is as void as your understanding of Afghanistan and the region! Clearly in your case ignorance is certainly not bliss! Another sign of Trumpian mischief a la Khalilzad style!”

Clearly you little pygmy your knowledge of ball tampering is as void as your understanding of Afghanistan and the region! Clearly in your case ignorance is certainly not bliss! Another sign of Trumpian mischief a la Khalilzad style! https://t.co/ZOySvWJNDq — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 27, 2019

When someone on Twitter pointed out that Mazari’s comments are in violation of diplomatic norms, Mazari replied, “Haha! Haters gonna hate! But seriously what diplomatic norms? US dips have been violating them all day today from Zalmay (US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad) to this moron!”