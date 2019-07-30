Pakistan: 17 killed as military aircraft crashes in residential area near Rawalpindi

At least 17 people were killed and 12 injured after a Pakistani military aircraft crashed into a residential area near Rawalpindi in the early hours of Tuesday, reported PTI. All five crew members on the aircraft and 12 civilians were killed in the incident.

Advertising

A Pakistani rescue official has said that the small plane was on a training flight. The plane lost communication with the tower, before crashing in the village of Mora Kalu on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, and setting fire to residential structures.

The reason for the crash is being ascertained. Rescue teams are at the scene, extinguishing the fire.

(This is a developing copy. More details awaited)