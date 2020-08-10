Five killed, 10 injured In Pakistan blast

Nobody claimed the responsibility of the attack. (Representational Image) Nobody claimed the responsibility of the attack. (Representational Image)

A powerful bomb blast at a market in a Pakistani town bordering Afghanistan on Monday killed at least five people and injured 10 others, police said.

The blast occurred at the Haji Nida market of Chaman town in Balochistan province, according to the police. “Five people were killed and 10 others injured,” police said.

Nobody claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Militants and separatists belonging to the banned outfits have stepped up terror attacks in Balochistan in recent weeks. At least one person was killed and six others were injured after an explosion in Turbat bazaar on July 21.

