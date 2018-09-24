Pakistan: Man beheads girl, boyfriend for ‘honour’ in Punjab province

A case of double-murder was registered. Last month, a 17-year-old girl was shot dead by her brother in a suspected case of “honour killing” in Punjab province. (Representational Image) A case of double-murder was registered. Last month, a 17-year-old girl was shot dead by her brother in a suspected case of “honour killing” in Punjab province. (Representational Image)

In yet another case of “honour killing” in Pakistan, an 18-year-old girl was beheaded along with her boyfriend by her father and uncle in the country’s eastern Punjab province, media reports said. The girl and the 21-year-old man were tied with ropes by her father and uncle when he arrived at the girl’s house to meet her in Attock district, DawnNews TV quoted police as saying.

The accused then beheaded them with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. The police have arrested both the suspects and recovered the murder weapon as well, Sub-inspector of Saddar police station Asif Khan said.

Police said that the victims were killed for honour.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, nearly 1,000 women and girls in deeply conservative Pakistan are being murdered every year for allegedly bringing shame on their family.

The rights group says that the women are killed for being accused of having illicit relations and marrying without the family’s consent. Most of the women are killed by their brothers and husbands, the group said.

