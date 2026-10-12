Pakistan gold medallist Laiba Ijaz found dead in Islamabad after alleged US visa fraud

A 22-year-old IIUI gold medallist, Laiba Ijaz, has been found dead in Islamabad. Her family alleges a US visa fraud, and police are tracing the money and checking her phone.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readOct 12, 2026 09:08 PM IST First published on: Oct 12, 2026 at 09:08 PM IST
PakistanA 22-year-old IIUI gold medallist, Laiba Ijaz, has been found dead in Islamabad. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A 22-year-old gold medallist from International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has been found dead in Islamabad’s G-10 area, with her family claiming that a consultant falsely promised her a seat at a US university. Police told Pakistan-based news agency Minute Mirror that the death appears to be a suicide, but no final conclusion can be drawn until post-mortem, forensic and digital checks are complete. Identified by police as Laiba Ijaz, the woman left her home at about 2 pm on Friday and did not return, according to Karachi-based Dawn newspaper. Police have formed two teams to trace the money and study the woman’s phone and laptop.

Who is Laiba Ijaz?

Laiba Ijaz was a Bachelor of Science gold medallist of the 2022-2026 session at IIUI and lived in G-10 Markaz, according to Minute Mirror. A classmate told Minute Mirror that Ijaz topped the department and wanted to pursue a Master’s degree in the US. IIUI said she was a bright and disciplined student. Dawn says her father is a shopkeeper.

Dawn says Laiba told her mother she would be back soon when she left home on Friday. When she did not return, the family began searching and located her with the help of mobile phone tracking. Minute Mirror, citing police and rescue sources, said passers-by raised the alarm after her body was seen in a green belt near Sunday Bazaar in G-10. Her body was sent to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Family alleges visa fraud

Laiba had paid an agent Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 5 million to move to the United States, but the travel documents she received were later found to be fake. Minute Mirror quoted a family member who said the consultant asked for PKR 70 lakh for admission and visa. The family says her father sold his only plot for Rs 21 lakh in cash and mortgaged her mother’s jewellery to pay.

Police sources told Minute Mirror that Rs 50 lakh was allegedly paid to an agent named Noman, and that the money trail is still being checked. A classmate said she was upset in the library two days before her death because the documents turned out to be fake.

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Police probe and official response

The Ramna Police station head told Minute Mirror that multiple angles are being examined, including the possibility of financial fraud, abetment of suicide and personal factors. One team is tracing the money and the alleged agent. The other is studying her phone, which has gone to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), and her laptop.

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A medico-legal officer at PIMS told Minute Mirror that the first examination showed no sign of torture or struggle. The final cause of death will be known once lab reports are studied.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official said that student visa fraud was feared to have taken place, according to Minute Mirror. He said only 1,250 of an estimated 8,000 consultants are licensed.

If you or someone you know is in distress, please talk to someone you trust or call a local helpline. Minute Mirror listed helplines in Pakistan, including 1166 and Islamabad Police on 15.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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