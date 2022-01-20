Pakistan: Three killed, several injured in Lahore blast

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 20, 2022 4:33:54 pm
At least three persons were killed and over a dozen injured in a blast in Pakistan’s Lahore on Thursday, Dawn reported.
According to Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif, the bomb was attached to a motorcycle. The injured were shifted to Mayo hospital.
Lahore deputy commissioner Umer Sher Chatt has directed the civil defence officer to deploy a bomb disposal squad to the area.
More details awaited
