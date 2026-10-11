Pakistan suspends Imran Khan’s party-led government, declares emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari suspended the government of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, the last province ruled by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, and declared a state of emergency over the deteriorating law-and-order situation.

During an emergency, Pakistan’s constitution allows the federal government to take over some or all of the provincial government functions, including executive and legislative powers. President Zardari proclaimed Articles 232(1) and 234(1) of the Constitution, citing rising terrorist attacks and a breakdown of constitutional machinery in the northwestern province.

During a press briefing in Islamabad on Sunday, Pakistan’s Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the provincial governor will take charge of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with an advisory council, adding that the arrangement is poised to be in place for the next six months.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said, “The situation is so grave that you wouldn’t see any residents coming out of their houses after evening in some of the districts.”

Imran Khan’s party threatens march to Islamabad

The development comes as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who has long been demanding the release of PTI chief Imran Khan and access to medical assistance, led a protest march in Lakki Marwat last week and passed through several districts of the province.

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Afridi, along with PTI supporters, has been pressuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to release Khan, threatening to lead the march to Islamabad in the coming days, Reuters reported.

Pakistan government accuses PTI of failing to curb militancy

However, the Pakistan government and military have accused the Afridi-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of failing to restrict Islamist militants in the province that borders Afghanistan, which has seen several militant attacks in the recent past. But PTI has rejected the allegations, saying the government has failed to provide the province with funding and equipment to combat the ​militancy.

According to the presidential declaration issued on Sunday, the emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was imposed in view of rising terrorist incidents and the grave law and order situation in the province. “The extraordinary intensity of terrorist incidents poses serious threats to the lives and property of the public.”