Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Senior Pakistan journalist’s son arrested for murdering wife with dumbbell: Police

The victim, 37-year-old Sara Inam who was a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, was found dead this morning, according to police.

Shah Nawaz with his wife Sara Inam (Twitter/@aneelakhaled)

The son of a senior Pakistani journalist has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife with a dumbbell, the police said on Friday.

Shah Nawaz, son of Ayaz Amir, was living on a farmhouse in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad area.

The Islamabad Police said that the suspect killed his wife inside their house. “Forensic teams along with senior officers have reached the site and an investigation has begun,” the police said.

Apparently, she was murdered with a dumbbell.

A police source, on condition of anonymity, told the Dawn newspaper that preliminary investigations suggested the victim was bludgeoned to death.

Amir, while talking to the media, expressed his shock and pain over the news.

“I would wish this upon no one. When I got the news…what can I say?” he said, finding himself at a complete loss of words. “It is something that shakes you to the bones,” he confessed.

However, Amir, declined to reveal further details about the incident, saying they were “legal matters”.

According to family sources, Sara was the third wife of the accused who had already divorced his two wives. The farm house where the couple was living is owned by the mother of the accused, who is the ex-wife of Amir.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 09:02:06 am
