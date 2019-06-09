Passenger aboard Pakistani flight accidentally opens emergency door, several people offloaded

Over a dozen passengers were offloaded from a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight after one of the passengers accidentally opened the emergency door of the aircraft at Manchester airport, Dawn news quoted the national carrier as saying.

The incident happened on Friday night when the Islamabad-bound PK 702 aircraft was on the runway at the Manchester International Airport.

A PIA spokesperson said, “The PIA flight, PK 702, from Manchester to Islamabad was delayed by seven hours. The departure was delayed on Friday night when a passenger erroneously opened the emergency exit causing the emergency chute to activate.”

“As per standard operating procedure, the PIA had to offload nearly 40 passengers and their luggage,” he added.

However, he said that the offloaded passengers were provided transportation and hotel accommodation. He added that the passengers will be adjusted on the next available flight.

PIA chief Air Marshal Arshad Malik had ordered an inquiry into the incident, the spokesperson said.