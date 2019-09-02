Pak Railway Minister Rasheed Ahmad: We have tactical nuclear weapons as small as 125-250 grams

Pakistan has tactical nuclear weapons as small as 125-250 grams that are capable of destroying a targeted area, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said, The News reported. “Pakistan has as small as 125-250-gram atom bombs also, which may hit (and destroy) a targeted area,” he was quoted as saying.

The minister’s remarks came days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke of a possible military confrontation with India over Jammu and Kashmir, saying the world is facing a situation similar to World War II.

Addressing reporters in Nankana Sahib in Punjab province, Rasheed said that Islamabad has ended all bilateral accords with New Delhi ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India should avoid a war with Pakistan, lest it proves the last one between the two nuclear armed countries.

Recently, Ahmed had suffered an electric shock when he was speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally called “Kashmir Hour”.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in an interview with POLITICO, said that there is no scope for negotiations until Islamabad stops financing and recruitment of militant groups.

“Terrorism is not something that is being conducted in dark corners of Pakistan. It’s done in broad daylight,” he said.

The relations between the two countries have been at an all-time low since the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed following which India launched an airstrike deep inside Pakistan and attacked terror camps.

(With PTI inputs)