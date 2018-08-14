Pakistan Independence Day LIVE: PM-elect Imran Khan says country will rise to become a great nation

Pakistan Independence Day LIVE UPDATES: A heritage town hall building is illuminated with national colors ahead of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, in Lahore. (AP Photo) Pakistan Independence Day LIVE UPDATES: A heritage town hall building is illuminated with national colors ahead of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, in Lahore. (AP Photo)

Pakistan Wednesday celebrates its 71st Independence Day, commemorating its freedom in 1947 from British colonial rule. In a message to the country, Pakistan’s Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan said he is optimistic that the country can rise to the challenge to become the great nation envisaged by Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muhammad Iqbal. He had earlier appealed to the people to celebrate the occasion with full fervour as “we are now moving towards Naya Pakistan and reclaiming Jinnah’s version”.

Khan Wednesday tweeted, “14 Aug 2018: On this Independence Day I am filled with the greatest optimism. Despite our grave economic crises, due to corruption and cronyism, I know if we are united in our resolve, we will rise to the challenge and Pakistan will become the great nation envisaged by our Quaid & Iqbal.” He also shared a picture of the two leaders at the Round Table Conference in London 1932.

Imran will be sworn in as Prime Minister on August 18.