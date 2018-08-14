Pakistan Independence Day LIVE: PM-elect Imran Khan says country will rise to become a great nation

Pakistan Wednesday celebrates its 71st Independence Day, commemorating its freedom in 1947 from British colonial rule. In a message to the country, Pakistan’s Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan said he is optimistic that the country can rise to the challenge to become the great nation envisaged by Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muhammad Iqbal. He had earlier appealed to the people to celebrate the occasion with full fervour as “we are now moving towards Naya Pakistan and reclaiming Jinnah’s version”.
Khan Wednesday tweeted, “14 Aug 2018: On this Independence Day I am filled with the greatest optimism. Despite our grave economic crises, due to corruption and cronyism, I know if we are united in our resolve, we will rise to the challenge and Pakistan will become the great nation envisaged by our Quaid & Iqbal.” He also shared a picture of the two leaders at the Round Table Conference in London 1932.
Imran will be sworn in as Prime Minister on August 18.
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, India and Pakistan released civilian prisoners lodged in their jails in a goodwill measure. While Pakistan freed 30 inmates, India released 21. The countries usually release prisoners ahead of I-Day celebrations, which are one day apart. In 2018, Pakistan has released a total of 178 Indian prisoners in the current year.
Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on Wednesday, a day before India's. The country is gearing up for day-long festivities. The national flag will be hoisted across the country, including all provincial capitals, and prayers will be offered. As per tradition, change-of-guard ceremonies will be held and Pakistan Rangers will exchange sweets at the Wagah border with their Indian counterparts.
