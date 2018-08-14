Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Pakistan Independence Day LIVE: PM-elect Imran Khan says country will rise to become a great nation

Pakistan Independence Day: Imran Khan greets country on occasion, says he is filled with the greatest optimism for its future. Follow LIVE UPDATES below.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 14, 2018 9:01:26 am
Pakistan Independence Day live updates Pakistan Independence Day LIVE UPDATES: A heritage town hall building is illuminated with national colors ahead of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, in Lahore. (AP Photo)

Pakistan Wednesday celebrates its 71st Independence Day, commemorating its freedom in 1947 from British colonial rule. In a message to the country, Pakistan’s Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan said he is optimistic that the country can rise to the challenge to become the great nation envisaged by Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muhammad Iqbal. He had earlier appealed to the people to celebrate the occasion with full fervour as “we are now moving towards Naya Pakistan and reclaiming Jinnah’s version”.

Khan Wednesday tweeted, “14 Aug 2018: On this Independence Day I am filled with the greatest optimism. Despite our grave economic crises, due to corruption and cronyism, I know if we are united in our resolve, we will rise to the challenge and Pakistan will become the great nation envisaged by our Quaid & Iqbal.” He also shared a picture of the two leaders at the Round Table Conference in London 1932.

Imran will be sworn in as Prime Minister on August 18.

Live Blog

Pakistan celebrates 71st Independence Day on Wednesday. Follow LIVE UPDATES below.

09:01 (IST) 14 Aug 2018
India, Pakistan exchange prisoners in goodwill gesture

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, India and Pakistan released civilian prisoners lodged in their jails in a goodwill measure. While Pakistan freed 30 inmates, India released 21. The countries usually release prisoners ahead of I-Day celebrations, which are one day apart. In 2018, Pakistan has released a total of 178 Indian prisoners in the current year.

08:54 (IST) 14 Aug 2018
Imran Khan greets nation on Independence Day

Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan greets the nation on Independence Day. He says he is filled with the greatest optimism that the country will rise to the challenge to make Pakistan the great nation envisaged by its founders. "Despite our grave economic crises, due to corruption and cronyism, I know if we are united in our resolve, we will rise to the challenge and Pakistan will become the great nation envisaged by our Quaid and Iqbal," he tweeted.

08:52 (IST) 14 Aug 2018
Pakistan celebrates 71st Independence Day

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on Wednesday, a day before India's. The country is gearing up for day-long festivities. The national flag will be hoisted across the country, including all provincial capitals, and prayers will be offered. As per tradition, change-of-guard ceremonies will be held and Pakistan Rangers will exchange sweets at the Wagah border with their Indian counterparts.

Follow our LIVE blog through the day for the latest news and updates.

Pakistan Independence Day LIVE Pakistan Independence Day: A boy waves a flag to attract customers as he sells patriotic memorabilia at a stall in Karachi (Reuters Photo)

As a goodwill gesture, Pakistan Sunday released 26 Indian fishermen from jail. They were arrested for allegedly trespassing into the country's territorial waters. They were handed to Indian authorities at the Wagah border on Monday. Gajanand Sharma, 70, has been languishing in Lahore Central Jail for 36 years. On returning to India on Monday, he is making his way to Jaipur. His family has been clueless of his whereabouts since he went missing in 1982. His wife, Makhni Devi, waits impatiently for his return. She doesn't know how long it will take until he reaches home.

Read more: Had assumed he was dead, says Sharm's son

