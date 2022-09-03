scorecardresearch
Imran Khan escapes unhurt after vehicle in security convoy catches fire

The incident occurred while Imran Khan was returning to his residence in the capital city after attending a public rally in Gujrat, reported Pakistan-based Geo News.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File)

A security vehicle in former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s convoy caught fire in Islamabad late Friday, reported local media. The cricketer-turned-politician escaped unhurt. The incident occurred while Khan was returning to his residence in the capital city after attending a public rally in Gujrat, reported Pakistan-based Geo News.

The vehicle caught fire while it was running, prompting its occupants to jump out of the car. No lives were lost in the accident, said the report. It added that the fire brigade rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Khan, 69, who was travelling in a car behind the vehicle that caught fire, was unaffected.

The accident came hours after Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party expressed concern that he has been provided “inadequate” security in the wake of threats against him, as per a report in local media house Dawn. 

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of the country’s main opposition party, told Dawn that Khan is currently the most popular leader in Pakistan but he is not being provided adequate security by the government even though he is facing threats to his life. “Since the imported government came into power, Imran’s life is in danger,” Chaudhry said.

He added: “Like any other citizen of the country, the security of Imran Khan is the responsibility of the state.”

Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, Khan has been touring the nation and mobilising supporters in an attempt to force early elections. He has been openly critical of the government, the military, and the judiciary, and had undergone a contempt of court trial for his remarks “threatening” a sitting judge.

