Pakistan: Imran Khan gears up for Punjab bypolls with vigorous campaign, clarifies Russia visit

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is gearing up for the upcoming Punjab province bypolls with a tightly-packaged campaign plan.

The campaign would span from July 7 to 15, according to the schedule released by his party. Khan is expected to address rallies at key cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Hazari Jung, Multan, and Faisalabad amongst others, reported city-based Dawn on Tuesday.

Twenty constituencies of Punjab province go to polls on July 17. As the first step, Khan will campaign in Lahore.

Meanwhile, speaking to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician addressed the controversy over his Russia visit on the same day of the Ukraine invasion. Khan said that he was unaware that any large-scale Russian invasion was on cards when he arrived in Moscow.

“Had I known, I certainly would not have … taken that trip. But as it turned out, we were already there and [the] next morning was the invasion.”, said Khan. He, however, adds that his trip was extremely crucial as to “improve Pakistan’s relationship with Russia” as Kremlin perceived the country as a Western bloc ally, according to the Dawn.

Khan visited Moscow on February 24 this year hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his troops will invade Ukraine in a “special military operation.” By visiting Moscow, he had also become the first Pakistani premier since Nawaz Sharif to visit Russia in 23 years.