Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to ensure safety of its chief and former PM Imran Khan amid arrest fears

In a meeting chaired by PTI's Secre­tary General Asad Umar, party representatives Islamabad decided to ensure Khan’s security and duties were assigned to several leaders for his protection.

Imran Khan, Pakistan newsPTI party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan (File/Reuters)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has vowed to protect its chief and former prime minister Imran Khan, amidt rumours of his arrest by the Pakistan government, The Dawn reported.

This comes after the Islamabad Police on Friday withdrew security from Khan’s residence, BGala, in the federal capital and the caretaker government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) also recalled the K-P security personnel guarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, news agency ANI reported.

During the meeting, Umar said that it was the Pakistan government which was responsible for the crisis in the country, and despite it being a critical time, “the rulers were prospering while the financial situation of the masses was worsening. He said the rulers were busy getting their corruption cases cleared and victimising PTI leaders,” Dawn reported.

Meanwhike, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested, sent to judicial remand and sent to Adiala jail by a local court on charges of “inciting violence” against a constitutional institution. Chaudhry was arrested on Wednesday following an FIR registered against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan for “inciting violence against a constitutional institution” and threatening the electoral body’s members and their families.

Chaudhry’s arrest came amidst rumours that the government may arrest PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan. His arrest also came after he, along with scores of party workers, gathered outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, claiming to avert the government’s alleged plan to arrest the party chief.

The Dawn newspaper reported that the Islamabad district and sessions court sent Fawad, 52, to the high-security Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the case over alleged incitement of violence against a constitutional institution.

General elections in Pakistan are due after August. However, Khan is demanding snap polls.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 16:20 IST
Punjab: Miscreant’s father opens fire at police assuming them to be rivals, held

