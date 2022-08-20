Pakistan’s top probe agency may arrest ex-PM Imran Khan in prohibited funding case, says report

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan could be arrested by the country’s top investigating agency for failing to appear before it and snubbing its notices in the prohibited funding case, according to a media report on Saturday.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued a second notice to Khan on Friday, according to The News.
Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, received the first notice last Wednesday, but he refused to appear before the FIA investigation team, the newspaper said.
“The final decision to arrest Imran Khan could be taken after issuing three notices,” the report said, quoting highly-placed sources in the FIA.
Subscriber Only Stories
The FIA has traced five companies related to Khan’s party that were operating in the USA, Australia, Canada, Britain and Belgium and they were not mentioned in the reports submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the report said, quoting sources.
Khan on Wednesday asked FIA to take back the notice sent to him in the prohibited funding case in two days or he would take legal action.
“Neither am I liable to answer to you nor is it liable on me to provide information to you. If notice is not taken back in two days, then I will take legal action against you,” he said in a written response to the top investigation agency.
“The FIA committee has collected enough evidence to prove Imran guilty of hiding the factual position from the ECP,” the report said, adding that the third and probably the final notice would be issued next week.
Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Election Commission said Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party received funds against the rules from 34 foreign nationals, including a businesswoman of Indian-origin, in a major setback to the former prime minister.
A three-member bench of the ECP issued a show cause notice to Khan’s party for receiving prohibited funding from foreign nationals and foreign-based companies and keeping it under wraps.
It also sought an explanation from the party and its chief Khan.
The case was filed in November, 2014 by the party’s founding member Akbar S Babar, who is no longer associated with PTI.
The Election Commission in its verdict issued a notice to the party asking why the funds should not be confiscated, and it also said that it was “constrained to hold that Imran Khan failed to discharge his obligations as mandated under the Pakistani statutes.” PTI and the Election Commission have been at loggerheads.
Khan has been accusing Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of being biased against his party.
When Anurag Kashyap was kidnapped by a gangster after Satya: ‘Unhone khana khilaya…’
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
Shardul Thakur picks two quick wickets, Zimbabwe four down
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘Boycott Liger’ trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha
Weekend preview: Manchester United-Liverpool blockbuster, City look to build on strong start, Atletico and Villareal’s top-of-the-table clash
Karan Johar reveals his children Yash-Roohi’s reaction to Koffee with Karan, says they’ve ‘special rishta’ with Alia Bhatt
Rock mag Creem attempts comeback after more than 30 years
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might sport 200MP camera sensor: Report
Cuttputlli trailer: Akshay Kumar is after a serial killer in this intriguing investigative thriller, watch video
Role clarity gives out-of-form players direction to work in: Rohit Sharma
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, who are changing the narrative
Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea’s former driver Shyamvar Rai
Maharashtra: Engineer foils fraudster’s bid to dupe MSEDCL employees by posing as chairman
Anand Mahindra shares video of car-gate design; netizens divided