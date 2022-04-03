Oppn to move Supreme Court against blocking move to oust PM Khan: Bilawal Bhutto

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed by the Deputy Speaker in Parliament, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said that the Opposition would be approaching the Supreme Court against the order.

Demanding an immediate vote on the no-confidence motion, Bilawal said, “Government has violated the Constitution, didn’t allow voting on the no-confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan.”

Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/sThqng0SI5 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, acting on Khan’s advice, President Ari Alvi approved the dissolution of the National Assembly. The president’s decision came soon after the crucial National Assembly session to vote on the no-confidence motion was abruptly adjourned by deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Prime Minister Khan, terming it against the Constitution and rules of Pakistan.

In a brief address to the nation, Prime Minister Khan said that the deputy speaker had “rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy”. He congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed.

On Saturday Khan urged followers of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to take to the streets on the day of voting and to protest against the assembly’s proceedings and the Opposition’s alleged attempts to topple the government. He has asked his party members to participate in Assembly proceedings on Sunday and to vociferously speak in support of their leader.