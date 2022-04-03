scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Must Read

Oppn to move Supreme Court against blocking move to oust PM Khan: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said, “Government has violated the Constitution, didn't allow voting on the no-confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court.”

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: April 3, 2022 2:34:34 pm
Pakistan latest news, Pakistan Opposition, Pak Oppn on Imran khan, Imran Khan no confidence motion, Pakistan assembly, bilawal bhutto Zardari, Pak Supreme courtIn a video, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday said that the Opposition would be approaching the Supreme Court. (Screengrab: Twitter/@BBhuttoZardari)

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed by the Deputy Speaker in Parliament, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said that the Opposition would be approaching the Supreme Court against the order.

Demanding an immediate vote on the no-confidence motion, Bilawal said, “Government has violated the Constitution, didn’t allow voting on the no-confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, acting on Khan’s advice, President Ari Alvi approved the dissolution of the National Assembly. The president’s decision came soon after the crucial National Assembly session to vote on the no-confidence motion was abruptly adjourned by deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Prime Minister Khan, terming it against the Constitution and rules of Pakistan.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In a brief address to the nation, Prime Minister Khan said that the deputy speaker had “rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy”. He congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed.

On Saturday Khan urged followers of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to take to the streets on the day of voting and to protest against the assembly’s proceedings and the Opposition’s alleged attempts to topple the government. He has asked his party members to participate in Assembly proceedings on Sunday and to vociferously speak in support of their leader.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 03: Latest News

Advertisement