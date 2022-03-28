Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s no-trust vote looms today

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to face a crucial no-trust vote Monday as the country’s National Assembly is set to meet in Islamabad after two days of recess.

Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

The political temperature has been slowly reaching a boiling point in the wake of the no-trust move by the Opposition on March 8. The make and break point for prime minister Khan is likely to be reached by the end of next week.

The Opposition parties are confident that they can get the support of 172 members in the house of 342 to dislodge the government, while the government claims that it enjoys the required support in the house to foil the attempt.

In a massive show of strength ahead of a crucial no-confidence motion against his government, Khan on Sunday addressed a mammoth rally in the national capital where he claimed that foreign powers were involved in a ‘conspiracy’ to topple his coalition government.

Addressing the PTI rally titled ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ (enjoin the good) and billed as a “historic” event at Parade Ground in Islamabad, Prime Minister Khan said foreign elements are using local politicians and money to “mend the country’s foreign policy” and asserted that he has a letter as ‘evidence’ to support his claims.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)