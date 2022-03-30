Imran Khan no-trust vote: How the numbers are stacked up against the Pakistan PM

With news of one of its key allies siding with the Opposition in the upcoming no-trust vote, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling coalition is set to lose its majority in the National Assembly.

Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

The voting on the motion is scheduled to be held on April 3. Prior to that, a debate on the no-confidence motion will be held at the Assembly on March 31.

Here’s how the numbers stack up against Khan:

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, which means that they need at least 172 lawmakers to retain power. This gap was plugged by building a coalition government.

The ruling government had formed a PTI-led alliance with smaller parties like Pakistan Muslim League (Q) — five seats, Balochistan Awami Party — five seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan — seven seats, Grand Democratic Alliance — three seats and Awami Muslim League — one seat. With the support of these parties and independent members, Khan’s government had enjoyed a majority of 179 members.

But this came down to 178 after the Balochistan-based Jamhoori Watan Party, which has one member in Parliament, withdrew from the alliance on Sunday.

Imran and PTI managers had been trying to get the other three allies, the PML-Q, BAP, and MQM-P, who have between them 17 MNAs, to declare their opposition to the no-confidence motion. All three parties had indicated earlier that they are undecided. However, the MQM-P on Tuesday night reportedly decided to join the Opposition in the no-trust vote, though a formal announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

According to a report in the Pakistan-based daily Dawn, the joint opposition has cobbled together the support of 169 members so far. This leaves them three short of the 172 votes needed to gain a majority in the National Assembly and remove Imran Khan as the prime minister. This is why MQM-P’s decision is crucial.