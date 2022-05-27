Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif lock horns over early elections in Pakistan. Here’s how it unfolded

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday called for fresh general elections within six days, warning Shehbaz Sharif‘s government that he will ‘return to the capital city of Islamabad with the entire nation if his demand is not met’. He said that five supporters of his party were killed in clashes with the police.

Prime Minister Sharif retorted that the decision will be taken by the Pakistan National Assembly, and not Imran Khan. Speaking at the Assembly, Sharif condemned the violence instigated by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party rally. He termed it a repetition of Khan’s 2014 protest in Islamabad which was marked by fights with the police and damage to the state property.

Khan, who lost the no-confidence motion against him in the Parliament on April 10, has been a vocal critic of the current government. He had blamed foreign forces, specifically the United States, for his ouster and had spent the past weeks rallying public support for a potential return to power.

The march

Thursday’s ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad had already run into trouble before Khan’s arrival. Though they initially allowed permission for the protest march, the Pakistan government had later withdrawn its consent and imposed Section 144 to ban big gatherings in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Karachi, among other cities. Prime Minister Sharif’s coalition government had cited fears of violence and law and order issues to withdraw the permission. However, Khan approached the Supreme Court for permission to hold his rally and was given a go-ahead.

Disobeying the government order, hundreds of supporters of the cricketer-turned-politician had flocked to Islamabad’s sensitive D-Chowk area. Several of Pakistan’s key government buildings — like the President’s office, the Prime Minister’s office, the Parliament, and the Supreme Court — are located in the D-Chowk.

Chaos had ensued as police deployed tear gas to disperse Khan’s supporters who retaliated by setting several trees and shrubs in the area on fire, reported the news agency Press Trust of India. It cost the Pakistan police Rs. 149 million to maintain law and order in the area, said a report in the Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn.

Khan’s ultimatum

In the end, Imran Khan ended up addressing his supporters at Jinnah’s Avenue, around 16 km from the initial venue of D-Chowk. One of his party members denied rumours that this was connected to any behind-the-scenes intervention, and instead blamed it on the slow pace of movement of Khan’s convoy. “It may have taken two more hours to reach D-Chowk, so it was decided to speak at Jinnah Avenue,” party leader Ali Nawaz Awan told Dawn.

Khan also abandoned his plans to hold a sit-in in Islamabad. Instead, he criticised the government for its treatment of his supporters and called for immediate elections.

Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's key opposition during a protest march in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 25, 2022.

“My message for the imported government is to dissolve assemblies and announce elections. Otherwise, I will come back again to Islamabad after six days,” the 69-year-old Khan said.

This is not the first time that Khan has resorted to sit-ins to get his message across to the ruling party. In 2014, he had launched a huge rally from Lahore to Islamabad, demanding the resignation of then-PM Nawaz Sharif, who, incidentally, is the current PM’s elder brother. Khan had protested for 126 days, resulting in clashes with police and deteriorated the law and order situation in the area.

Ruling party’s stance

Responding to Khan’s message, Prime Minister Sharif said: “I want to clarify to the leader of this group (Imran Khan), your dictation won’t work. This House will decide when to hold elections.”

“If you think you will pressurise, blackmail or threaten us to step down… we will not bow before your pressure or dictation,” he said, speaking from the floor of Pakistan’s National Assembly.

The current session of the National Assembly has nearly 15 months left to function as it finishes its five-year term in August next year. An election would automatically be called following that. However, the prime minister has the power to dissolve the Parliament at any time and call fresh elections.