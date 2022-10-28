Pakistan: Imran Khan’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march to commence shortly

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (Real freedom) march to Islamabad will commence from Lahore shortly, local media reported on Friday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders like Yasmeen Rashid, Hammad Azhar, among others have headed to Liberty Square in Lahore to kick off the march, but there is no word of Khan as of now, reported Pakistan-based daily Dawn.

Prior to the demonstration, the cricketer-turned-politician shared a video message on Twitter in which he said that the march is not to fulfill “personal or political” ambitions but to ensure that Pakistan is not run by “foreign puppets.”

چیئرمین عمران خان کا حقیقی آزادی مارچ کے حوالے سے خصوصی پیغام #WeTrustImranKhan pic.twitter.com/bAcQ0fs0AJ — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 27, 2022

Khan announced the march at a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday. “I have decided to launch the long march from Friday at 11 am from Liberty Square in Lahore to Islamabad,” Khan said, adding: “I am marching to press the government to announce elections immediately.”

The march is seen as Khan’s attempt to force the sitting government to hold early elections, a long-standing demand of the PTI leader. It is the second time that the 70-year-old leader is helming such a protest. Earlier in May, Khan had called a similar protest which ended in violence and bloodshed after police and PTI protesters clashed in several cities.

Though PTI leaders, including Khan, have called for non-violence and peace in the course of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march, Islamabad police said it is fully prepared to ensure that no untoward incident occurs. More than 13,000 officers have been deployed in Pakistan’s capital city to this end, reported Dawn.

The Iron lady Dr.Yasmeen Rashid is ready for Haqiqi Azadi long March. #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/fRDrMCv2zK — PTI Rwp Official (@PTIOfficialRWP) October 28, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah too said that the government, which came into power after defeating Khan in a trust vote, will deal with the march participants with an iron hand. He warned that “strict action” will be taken if there is any attempt to break the law.

As per a report in Pakistan-based Geo TV, the march will reach Islamabad on November 4 after passing through Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi. A sit-in, led by Khan, is expected in Islamabad once the march reaches the capital city.