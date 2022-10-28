scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march to commence shortly

The march is seen as Khan's attempt to force the sitting government to hold early elections, a long-standing demand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader. 

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, April 21, 2022. (Reuters, file photo)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (Real freedom) march to Islamabad will commence from Lahore shortly, local media reported on Friday.

Prior to the march, the cricketer-turned-politician shared a video message on Twitter in which he said that the march is not to fulfill “personal or political” ambitions but to ensure that Pakistan is not run by “foreign puppets.”

Khan announced the march at a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday. “I have decided to launch the long march from Friday at 11 am from Liberty Square in Lahore to Islamabad,” Khan said, adding: “I am marching to press the government to announce elections immediately.”

