Pakistan: Imran Khan’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march to commence shortly

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (Real freedom) march to Islamabad will commence from Lahore shortly, local media reported on Friday.

Prior to the march, the cricketer-turned-politician shared a video message on Twitter in which he said that the march is not to fulfill “personal or political” ambitions but to ensure that Pakistan is not run by “foreign puppets.”

The march is seen as Khan’s attempt to force the sitting government to hold early elections, a long-standing demand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader.

Khan announced the march at a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday. “I have decided to launch the long march from Friday at 11 am from Liberty Square in Lahore to Islamabad,” Khan said, adding: “I am marching to press the government to announce elections immediately.”