Pakistan: Imran Khan govt to auction eight buffaloes kept by Nawaz Sharif at PM House

Eight buffaloes kept by Nawaz Sharif at the PM House would go under the hammer as part of an austerity drive by the government, a close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said. Under the drive, more than 80 luxury cars would also be auctioned. The government has planned to auction the eight buffaloes that were kept by the former prime minister at the PM House for his “gastronomic requirements”, PTI reported.

The government will auction luxury cars parked at the PM House, said Naeem-ul-Haq, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs. It will also sell the four surplus helicopters lying unused with the Cabinet Division. The senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader also alerted the potential buyers to get ready for the auction of eight buffaloes kept by Sharif, the former prime minister and PML-N leader at the PM House.

“After the surplus car auction, 4 surplus helicopters will be sold which are lying unused with the cabinet division. Plus, now listen to this, 8 buffaloes which Nawaz kept at the PM house for his gastronomic requirements. So all potential buyers please get ready,” Haq tweeted Tuesday. The helicopters and buffaloes will be sold after the auction of luxury and surplus vehicles on September 17, Geo News reported. Sharif, a three-time prime minister, was sentenced to 10-years in jail in a corruption case in July.

On Monday, Khan suggested that government-owned land lying as ‘dead capital’ could be used to generate income instead of resorting to foreign aid to shore up the country’s finances. The prime minister said that just the urban portion of the government-owned land was worth Rs 300 billion while Pakistan’s daily interest payment amounts to Rs 5 billion.

