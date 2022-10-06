scorecardresearch
Pakistan’s FIA chief was locked in washroom of PM House on ex-PM Imran Khan’s orders

The issue of audio leaks hit social media last week, when a taped conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his principal secretary Tauqeer Shah sent social media into meltdown last month.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (Reuters, file)

Former Director General of Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon has confirmed a hacker’s claims that he was locked in a washroom based on the orders of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, media reports said Wednesday.

The hacker, in a series of tweets, which have now been deleted, shared inside details of the meeting between Memon and Khan.

Memon confirmed the hacker’s claims, saying he responded harshly towards Khan for hurling abuses at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, according to Geo.tv.

Following his outburst, the then-principal secretary of Khan, Azam Khan grabbed the former cop’s hand and locked him in the washroom, the report said.

“Azam Khan then scolded me for my conduct,” Memon recollected.

Another audio of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Khan’s conversion with his party leaders was leaked last week.

In the recently leaked audio, three PTI leaders including Asad Umer, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azam Khan could be heard talking about the American cypher with Khan.

Another audio clip featuring Khan talking about the alleged foreign conspiracy to topple his government was leaked last week.

The Pakistan government, headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has ordered a probe into the audio leaks from the Prime Minister’s Office.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 07:23:54 am
