Saturday, May 07, 2022
‘A donkey remains a donkey’: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s comments on time in Britain go viral

In a video clip shared on Twitter, former cricketer and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen speaking about his time in Britain.

May 7, 2022 9:24:15 am
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from power last month, is making headlines — this time over a viral video.

Khan, who was ousted from office in early April through a parliament vote, has been touring the country, holding rallies, and calling for early elections. He accused the United States of conspiring to dislodge his government, citing communication from the country’s ambassador in Washington. The US government has denied the allegations multiple times.

In a video clip shared on Twitter, the cricketer-turned-politician is seen speaking about his time in Britain. “I was a part of the British society and I was welcomed there even though the British don’t accept outsiders easily… But I never considered it my home,” he said.

The 69-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, clad in a red polo shirt and sitting in front of the Pakistani flag, goes on to explain this was because he is a Pakistani. “Whatever I do, I could not become an English man. If you paint stripes on a donkey, it does not become a zebra. A donkey remains a donkey.”

The clip is presumably from a longer interview. Watch:

Prior to his illustrious career as a cricketer, Khan had been a student in Britain, completing his higher studies at a boarding school in Worcester before going on to get a degree from Oxford. He was married to British filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith from 1995 to 2004.

Pakistan-based daily Dawn, quoting a PTI leader Azhar Mashwani, said Khan has a tightly packed schedule for the next few days. He is scheduled to attend a rally in Jhelum on May 10, Attock on May 12, Sialkot on May 14, Faisalabad on May 15 and Chakwal on May 19.

