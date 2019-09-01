Pakistan hosts first global Sikh convention

Pakistan is hosting a first-ever International Sikh Convention in Lahore as part of the events being held in the country to mark 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

The three-day convention with theme ‘Baba Guru Nanak atey ohna da yug’ (Guru Nanak and his times), is being hosted by Governor of Punjab province in Pakistan Mohammad Sarwar Chaudhry in coordination with the Committee of Religious Tourism & Heritage.

Addressing the convention, the Governor said that people of all religions living in Pakistan are Pakistanis. He said minorities must speak freely and their views and opinions will be respected by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Guru Nanak spread the message of love, peace, tolerance and brotherhood he said and added that the bonhomie between Islam and Sikhism goes a long way back and both communities have always worked together for peace and harmony.

“Imran Khan’s decision to open Kartarpur corridor is a symbol of (Pakistan’s) love for Sikhs,” he said, adding, “80 to 85 per cent work on the corridor on Pakistan side is complete and there will be no commercial activity on 104 acres that Guru Nanak tilled. Safe City plan will be extended to Nankana Sahib and CCTV cameras will be installed for foolproof security of pilgrims”.

Advocate Imtiaz Qureshi, chairman of Pakistan-based Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, also attended the conference. “Sikh delegates from several countries including the US, the UK, and Canada are attending the event to celebrate Guru Nanak’s teachings. The Punjab governor said that pilgrims who want to come to (Kartarpur) Pakistan in November for celebrations can now apply for visa. He also invited Sikh community from entire world to invest in Pakistan”.