Pakistan: Six Army officials killed in helicopter crash, says military

A Pakistani military helicopter crashed in the southwest area of the country late on Sunday killing all six soldiers on board, including two officers, the military said on Monday.

The helicopter crashed during a “flying mission” near Harnai in the province of Balochistan, the military’s public relations wing said in a statement. No reason for the crash was given.

Local newspaper, Dawn stating that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday confirmed that six Pakistan Army officials, including two majors, were killed in a helicopter crash during a flying mission near Khost in Harnai, Balochistan.

“All six personnel on board, including two pilots, have embraced shahadat,” the ISPR said, the agency added.