Pakistan govt takes control of Jaish-e-Mohammad headquarters

The Pakistan government on Friday took administrative control of the headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, the terror outfit that has claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed last week.

“The Punjab government has taken over the control of the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur,” Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was quoted as saying by PTI. “The government of Punjab has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur…and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs.”

The latest development comes a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee at the Prime Minister’s Office in the wake of the Pulwama attacks.

Islamabad is under immense international pressure to rein in the terror groups emanating from its soil. On Thursday night, the United Nations Security Council, including Pakistan’s key ally China, named JeM in a statement and condemned in the “strongest terms” the “heinous and cowardly” terror attack perpetrated by the outfit in Pulwama.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Interior Ministry, the Islamic seminaries in the campus has a faculty of 70 teachers and currently, 600 students were studying in it. It also said that Punjab police is providing security and protection to the campus.

Taking to Twitter, the Government of Pakistan said, “The spokesman said that the action was taken in line with the decision of the National Security Committee meeting held yesterday under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Besides this, during the meeting yesterday, Islamabad had decided to “accelerate action against proscribed organisations” and reinstated a ban on 26/11 mastermind and UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its surrogate, the Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF).