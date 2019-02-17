Pakistan Army, foreign ministry website hacked; attack ‘originated from India’

The official website of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry and the Army were hacked on Saturday night and were inaccessible for users outside the country. The cyber attack is believed to have originated from India, Dawn quoted officials as saying. The development comes in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Even though the Foreign Ministry website was functioning without any hassles in Pakistan, spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said users from Netherlands, Australia, Britain and Saudi Arabia are unable to access it. “The IT team is currently occupied in thwarting the hackers’ onslaught,” Dawn quoted Faisal as saying.

The Pakistan Army website too was inaccessible. “The owner of this website (www.pakistanarmy.gov.pk) has banned the country or region your IP address is in (IN) from accessing this website,” the message on the site read.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack after an explosives-laden SUV rammed into a convoy on Thursday. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Over 50 countries have condemned the barbaric attack and expressed support to India in its fight against terrorism. The big gains were condemnations from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran — all major partners of Pakistan, and who routinely support Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.

Immediately after the attack, India withdrew the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status, which was accorded to Pakistan in 1996. The withdrawal of the MFN status will hit Pakistan’s exports to India. India on Saturday increased the customs duty on all goods imported from the neighbouring country to 200 per cent.

Even though Pakistan Foreign Secretary has rejected the country’s involvement in the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a warning to Islamabad, promised a “muhtod jawab” (befitting reply) for the tragedy. “Terror outfits and their masters have made a big mistake and will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions,” he has said.