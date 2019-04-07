Shah Mahmood Qureshi claims India planning another attack against Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday claimed that his government has reliable intelligence that India is planning another attack against the country between April 16-20, according to a media report.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

Qureshi during a press conference in Multan said that the government has “reliable intelligence that India is devising a new plan”, Dawn newspaper reported.

“Preparations are being made, and there are chances of another attack against Pakistan. According to our information, the action could be taken between April 16-20,” the paper quoted Qureshi as saying.

“A new mishap could be staged…And its purpose will be to justify their [India’s] offensive against Pakistan and to increase diplomatic pressure against Islamabad,” he alleged.

“If it happens, you can imagine the impact of the occurrence on the peace and stability of the region.”

Qureshi said that Pakistan has already briefed the United Nations Security Council’s permanent members — over the issue and stated Pakistan’s apprehensions.

“We want the international community to take notice of this irresponsible behaviour and reprimand them [India] for taking this route,” he said.