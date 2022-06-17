Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto bats for renewed engagement with India

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in a speech on Thursday, advocated for renewed engagement with India, noting that Islamabad has been isolated globally due to its past policies.

Referring to the “long history of war and conflict” with India, Bhutto-Zardari said that disengagement is, however, not productive, reported Pakistan-based daily Dawn.

“Do we achieve our objectives, whatever they may be; be it Kashmir, be it the rising Islamophobia, be it the Hindutva sort of supremacist nature of the government in India. Does it serve our objective?” he said, speaking at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

The minister said that if Pakistan had achieved economic engagement with India in the past, it would have been in a better position to influence Delhi’s policy and prevent both countries from taking extreme positions, the Dawn reported.

Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade with India in August 2019 after India abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Later, in June 2021, then-Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted that Pakistan will not reestablish ties with India until the decision was revoked. “I want to make it clear that diplomatic relations will not be restored with India until it rescinds the illegal steps of 5th August 2019,” Khan told his country’s National Assembly, as per a Press Trust of India report.

Bhutto-Zardari also addressed Pakistan’s rocky relationship with the United States, which had suffered a blow after Imran Khan blamed his ouster on American interference, a charge that Washington has rejected numerous times. The former PM’s comments had fuelled anti-American sentiments in the country when it is going through an economically challenging period.

On, June 16, 2022, @ISSIslamabad celebrated its 49th Foundation Day with full zeal & zest. The event was attended by officers of @ForeignOfficePk, ex-diplomats, academics, members of ISSI’s CoEs’ advisory boards, & its staff. Hon. FM @BBhuttoZardari graced the occasion as CG. pic.twitter.com/84THkPY9Fq — Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (@ISSIslamabad) June 16, 2022

However, diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Washington had resumed last month after the new government was sworn in Pakistan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Bhutto-Zardari had met in New York City on May 18.

“The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed expanding partnership in climate, investment, trade, and health as well as people-to-people ties. They underscored the importance of US-Pakistan cooperation on regional peace, counterterrorism, Afghan stability, support for Ukraine, and democratic principles. The Secretary welcomed Pakistan’s Chairmanship of the G77 and committed to advancing climate action and global food security,” according to an official US readout of the meeting.