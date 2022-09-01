Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Narendra Modi for his concern over floods

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending condolences to Pakistan flood victims. Pakistan has been reeling under floods triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains. Over 1,100 people have been killed and 33 million displaced, as per a Press Trust of India report.

“I thank PM Narendra Modi for condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods,” said Sharif on Twitter. “With their characteristic resilience, the people of [Pakistan] shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity and rebuild their lives and communities,” he added.

On Monday, PM Modi said he was “saddened” to see the devastation and “hoped for an early restoration of normalcy”.

India is reportedly looking at options to offer humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country as well. If the plan goes through, this would be the first time since the BJP government came to power in 2014 that India will be extending aid to Pakistan on account of a natural disaster.

In the past, under the then UPA government, India extended assistance to Pakistan for the floods in 2010, and for the earthquake in 2005.

The United States too has reached out to Pakistan and offered $30 million in humanitarian assistance.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction as a result of the severe flooding in Pakistan. We send our deepest condolences to all the individuals and families impacted. The United States stands with communities in Pakistan as they experience severe flooding and landslides,” White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference in Washington on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, USAID announced it is providing an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by the severe flooding. With these funds, USAID partners will prioritise urgently needed support for food, nutrition, safe water, improved sanitation and hygiene, and shelter assistance,” she said.

A USAID disaster management specialist is also in Islamabad to assess the impact of the floods and to determine additional humanitarian assistance that the US government might provide, Jean-Pierre noted, reported PTI.