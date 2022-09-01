Pakistan floods: Despair grips the country amid impending health and financial crises

With floodwater from northern Pakistan entering the southern half on Thursday, authorities braced for more flooding. A surge of water flowed down the Indus river, compounding the devastation in the country, where record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in the north have triggered floods, killing at least 1,191 people, including 399 children.

Since June, rains have washed away buildings, submerged homes and destroyed roads, and one-third of the country is underwater.

Pakistan’s CPI at multi-decade high

Pakistan’s consumer price index (CPI) surged to a multi-decade high of 27.3% in August from a year earlier, according to government data released on Thursday. Authorities warn the current floods in the country could exacerbate the already skyrocketing prices.

A displaced girl cooks potatoes next to floodwaters after taking refuge from her family’s flood-hit home, in Multan, Pakistan on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Officials in Pakistan have raised concerns over the spread of waterborne diseases among flood victims. (AP) A displaced girl cooks potatoes next to floodwaters after taking refuge from her family’s flood-hit home, in Multan, Pakistan on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Officials in Pakistan have raised concerns over the spread of waterborne diseases among flood victims. (AP)

Price rises in staples, including vegetables, wheat and cooking oil led to the high inflation, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said in a statement. In July, annual CPI inflation was at 24.9%. Economists said August’s inflation was the highest in more than 40 years.

Pakistan mulling to import food from India

Despite ties between New Delhi and Islamabad being not at its best, calls for opening trade routes with India are gaining momentum among the authorities in the latter, owing to the spiked prices of vegetables and fruits due to the catastrophic floods that have destroyed farmlands spanning thousands of acres.

Even as the Shehbaz Sharif government is yet to decide on the import of fruits and vegetables from India, several business chambers are urging it to import essential food items like onions and tomatoes.

Impending disease outbreak

As waters from the floods that ravaged areas in Pakistan, such as Sindh, Balochistan, southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over the last month have started receding, health experts warn of an impending health crisis that might hit the South-Asian country, which is already reeling under financial and food shortage crises.

Advertisement

Women and children stand amid rising flood waters as they take refuge, following rains and floods in Sohbatpur, Pakistan August 29, 2022. (Reuters) Women and children stand amid rising flood waters as they take refuge, following rains and floods in Sohbatpur, Pakistan August 29, 2022. (Reuters)

On Wednesday, officials in Pakistan and the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the devastating floods, which cost the country at least $10 billion and affected over 33 million people, could spread water-borne diseases, such as diarrhea, cholera, gastroenteritis, typhoid and skin infections. It is estimated that at least 5 million people in the country will fall sick in the coming weeks and the disease outbreak would initially require medicines and medical supplies worth Rs 1 billion.

Support from the UN and worldwide

As calls for aid from the flood-ravaged country grow louder, the United Nations on Tuesday launched a $160 million plan to help the “unprecedented climate catastrophe”. “The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids – the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids. More than 1000 people have been killed – with millions more lives shattered. This colossal crisis requires urgent, collective action to help the Government & people of Pakistan in their hour of need. pic.twitter.com/aVFFy4Irwa — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 30, 2022

Despite long-standing disputes with its neighbour, India is considering extending humanitarian assistance to Pakistan. If the plan goes through, this would be the first time since the BJP government came to power in 2014 that India will be extending aid to Pakistan on account of a natural disaster. On Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending condolences to Pakistan flood victims.

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

Condolences poured in from the White House as well. “We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction as a result of the severe flooding in Pakistan. We send our deepest condolences to all the individuals and families impacted. The United States stands with communities in Pakistan as they experience severe flooding and landslides,” White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference here on Wednesday.

A man wades through flood waters carrying his grand daughter on his back following rains and floods in Charsadda, Pakistan August 28. (Reuters) A man wades through flood waters carrying his grand daughter on his back following rains and floods in Charsadda, Pakistan August 28. (Reuters)

Exceptionally wet monsoon

Advertisement

Reports say about 110 of the 150 districts in the country are affected by the flooding. The flooding, the result of an unusually wet monsoon season in Pakistan this year, started in July, but has worsened over the last couple of weeks. The regions of Sindh and Balochistan, comprising the western half of Pakistan, have been badly hit, although Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa too have been affected.

Exhausted villagers help the injured and carry their belongings through muddy floodwaters in Pakistan. The unprecedented floods in the nation have claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people since mid-June More: https://t.co/pMIQt9Ugp9 pic.twitter.com/CresOpUM0k — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 29, 2022

The normal rainfall for Pakistan as a whole during this three-month monsoon season is 140 mm, according to PMD. But because the season is quite short, there is a wide variation in the monsoon rainfall every year.