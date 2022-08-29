Pakistan floods: Toll mounts to 1,100; govt may consider importing food items from India

The death toll from the unprecedented flash floods in Pakistan neared 1,100 Monday, even as international aid began coming in after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led cash-strapped government appealed for help. The crisis has displaced one-seventh of the country’s population. The initial losses from the floods could be at least $10 billion, said the country’s Planning minister Ahsan Iqbal.

In an interview to Reuters on Monday, Iqbal said: “I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big, it is higher than $10 billion.” He added that Pakistan will soon be facing food shortage due to crops loss and might need five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the flood losses.

Saddened to see devastation caused by floods in Pakistan: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday took to Twitter expressing concerns about the flood situation in Pakistan. “Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” Modi said in a tweet.

Reaction from other countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi and to Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif. After the floods struck, China responded immediately, and will continue to provide urgently needed assistance to Pakistan and support the country in its disaster relief work, Xi said.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth too said she was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and property in Pakistan and asserted that the UK stands in solidarity with the country. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it’s “heartbreaking” to see the devastation brought by the floods in Pakistan. “My thoughts go to the victims and those helping with an heroic relief effort. The United Kingdom is sending support and continues to stand by the people of Pakistan in their hour of need,” he tweeted.

Pakistan govt may consider importing food items from India

The nation is also witnessing a huge spike in the prices of vegetables and fruits due to the floods as the supply of vegetables from Balochistan, Sindh and south Punjab has been badly affected. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the government can consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India following the destruction of standing crops due to the massive floods.

Islamabad downgraded its trade ties with New Delhi in August 2019 after India decision to revoke a special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

When a journalist told Ismail that ministers advocating trade with India in the past had to go home, Ismail stated he was not afraid of it. “If people have to go home to protect themselves from inflation, then it is fine. As much as I am working for the improvement of the economy, I hope I will not be fired,” he said. “If the supply is affected, the import of vegetables (from India) will have to be opened. If we have to import vegetables from India, we will do so,” he said.

Foreign aid so far

The UN said it had allocated 2.6 million pounds for relief measures in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the first Turkish plane with relief goods for the victims arrived on Sunday. The Turkish Red Crescent Society is also providing cash assistance of Rs 16,000 along with 300 kits, 600 jerry cans, and 1,500 mosquito nets to 300 families in Jafferabad. The Ministry of Interior, Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey will send 100 tents and 1,000 blankets by air cargo along with humanitarian aid.

The first flight from the UAE, carrying over 3,000 tonnes of relief goods, reached the PAF Base Nur Khan on Sunday. At least 15 planes loaded with relief goods from the UAE are set to land in the country in the coming days.

The Canadian government earmarked USD 20,000 to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for the relief operations in Pakistan.

France Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also offered assistance during a telephone call with her counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

–with inputs from PTI, Reuters