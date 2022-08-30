scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion, planning minister says

Pakistan has appealed for international help and some countries have already sent in supplies and rescue teams.

pakistan floodsWomen and children stand amid rising flood waters as they take refuge, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sohbatpur, Pakistan August 29, 2022. (Reuters)

Early estimates put the damage from Pakistan’s recent deadly floods at more than $10 billion, its planning minister said on Monday, adding the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of man-made climate change.

Unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, killing at least 1,000 people in recent weeks and affecting more than 33 million, over 15% of the country’s 220 million population.

The climate change minister has called the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.”

“I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big, it is higher than $10 billion,” Ahsan Iqbal told Reuters in an interview.

“So far we have lost 1,000 human lives. There is damage to almost nearly one million houses,” Iqbal said at his office. “People have actually lost their complete livelihood.”

Iqbal rated the recent floods worst than those that hit Pakistan in 2010, for which United Nations (UN) had issued its largest ever disaster appeal.

The minister said it might take five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the nation, while in the near term it will be confronted with acute food shortages.

To mitigate food shortfalls, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the country could consider importing vegetables from arch-rival India.

Advertisement

The two neighbouring countries have not had any trade for a long time.

“We can consider importing vegetables from India,” Ismail told local Geo News TV, adding other possible sources of food imports included Turkey and Iran.

Flood-affected people line up to receive food in Pakistan’s Charsadda, Monday. (AP)

Food prices have already shot up due to flooded crops and impassable roads.

Advertisement

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the devastation caused by the floods.

Climate change victim

Social media users posted videos showing stranded people and whole families washed away by floodwater. Reuters was unable to independently verify the footage.

Southern, southwestern and northern Pakistan have been the hardest hit by the floods, which have swept large swaths of farmland and stored crops, also isolating the regions from rest of the country for the last several days.

Tens of thousands of families have left their homes for safer places, moved in with their relatives, or to state-run camps, while others have been spending nights in the open, waiting for help including tents, food and medicine.

A man wades through flood waters carrying his grand daughter on his back following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan August 28, 2022. (Reuters)

Pakistan has appealed for international help and some countries have already sent in supplies and rescue teams.

Advertisement

The nation’s foreign minister told Reuters on Sunday he hoped financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund would provide financial aid, taking the economic cost of the floods into account.

However, Iqbal said any formal requests for financial help would need to wait until the scale of the damage was known, something Pakistan was now evaluating with partners, including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Advertisement

The Chinese government said on Monday it will provide additional humanitarian aid, including $300,000 in cash and 25,000 tents. China had already sent 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets and 50,000 waterproof tarps to Pakistan.

China’s President Xi Jinping also called his Pakistani counterpart Pervez Musharraf to express his condolences on the severe flooding, according to Chinese state media.

The Canadian government on Monday announced $5 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to Pakistan to deal with the flooding.

Advertisement

Iqbal also said the world owed Pakistan, which was a victim of climate change caused by the “irresponsible development of the developed world.”

“Our carbon footprint is lowest in the world,” he said. “The international community has a responsibility to help us, upgrade our infrastructure, to make our infrastructure more climate resilient, so that we don’t have such losses every three, four, five years,” he said.

“Those areas which used to receive rainfall aren’t receiving rainfall and those areas which used to receive very mild rains are receiving very heavy rainfall,” he added.

Iqbal said 45% of cotton crops had been washed away with early wheat sowing in southern Pakistan also affected, as large swaths of land remained inundated with flood water, and severe damage to rice fields as well as vegetable and fruit crops.

Pakistan’s finance ministry in its latest economic outlook update has warned of the impact on critical seasonal crops, particularly cotton, which is key for Pakistan’s textile sector that makes up more than 60% of the country’s exports.

Analysts say the impact could be devastating for the country, which was already in the midst of an economic crisis, faced with high inflation, a depreciating currency and a current account deficit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
Explained: Reliance Jio 5G in the 4 metros by Diwali, how will its &#8216...Premium
Explained: Reliance Jio 5G in the 4 metros by Diwali, how will its &#8216...

The IMF on Monday approved long awaited over $1.1 bln in bailout funds to resume a programme that had been stalled since early this year.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 07:43:01 am
Next Story

Man, 45, killed in violent clash between 2 families in Rajasthan’s Kota

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

NASA's mission to the Moon, and why it was aborted
Express Explained

NASA's mission to the Moon, and why it was aborted

Crime against kids: a third still under POCSO
NCRB data 2021

Crime against kids: a third still under POCSO

After Mahatma, it is Modi who understands Indians: Rajnath Singh

After Mahatma, it is Modi who understands Indians: Rajnath Singh

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

In Delhi, many trees transplanted for Central Vista project didn't survive
Forest dept data

In Delhi, many trees transplanted for Central Vista project didn't survive

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement