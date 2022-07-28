Pakistan uses boats, helicopters to evacuate flood victims

July 28, 2022 10:47:46 am
Rescuers backed by troops used boats and helicopters Wednesday to evacuate hundreds of marooned people from the country’s southwest, where floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 104 people.
Since June 14, the downpours have damaged bridges, roads and about 4,000 homes in Baluchistan province, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.
It said 337 people have died in rain-related incidents across impoverished Pakistan.
Akram Bugti, a rescue official, said hundreds of people were stranded just in Lasbella, a district in Baluchistan province, after floodwater inundated several villages.
Subscriber Only Stories
He said the Baluchistan government is providing food, tents and other essential items to flood-affected people.
In a statement, Pakistan’s military said the previous day that troops were assisting local authorities in Baluchistan to evacuate people from flood-affected areas.
It said the military had set up medical camps in deluged areas, where the World Health Organization this week launched an anti-cholera vaccination campaign to prevent the spread of the water-borne disease.
Cholera has caused 28 deaths and sickened thousands of people in Baluchistan in recent months.
The disease is endemic and seasonal in Pakistan, where many people don’t have access to clean drinking water. Health officials said the anti-cholera vaccination campaign began on July 25 and will continue until Friday.
The monsoon season runs from July through September in Pakistan.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
From asylum seeker to England’s medal hopePremium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?Premium
Latest News
Pakistan uses boats, helicopters to evacuate flood victims
Man accused of raping minor arrested
French opener Gustav McKeon hits another T20I century, breaks multiple records
Watch: Man and granddaughter groove to trending ‘Devadoothar Paadi’ song at wedding
Falsely implicated, says Mizoram BJP MLA sentenced to jail for corruption
Chhattisgarh: No-trust motion against Congress govt defeated
Technical difficulties with Karnataka’s one-stop UG admission portal surface
After poor NAS performance, Delhi education officials to adopt Govt schools to monitor learning levels and progress
Tamil Nadu Government to redevelop Guindy National Park at a cost of Rs 20 crore
Over Rs 4,700 crore liabilities of MGNREGA pending till July 21, Centre informs Parliament
Rupee rises 14 paise to 79.77 against US dollar in early trade
Gujarat: Surat twin towers to be the first to house offices of civic body, central & state govts