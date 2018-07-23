Pakistan elections LIVE updates: PML-N being sidelined, says Shahbaz Sharif

Supporters of Imran Khan, during a campaign last week. (Photo: Reuters) Supporters of Imran Khan, during a campaign last week. (Photo: Reuters)

The general elections in Pakistan, set to begin on Wednesday, are expected to be a quadrilateral contest with the Pakistani Army playing referee. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is still the major contender in these elections, despite its leader and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif being put behind bars on corruption charges. His brother Shahbaz Sharif is leading the charge of the party in his absence.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is the main challenger on the ground. Imran’s campaign too has been mired in controversies with his ex-wife Reham Khan making a number of allegations against him in her recently launched book. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led by Bilawal Bhutto would look to extend its political territory beyond the Sindh region.

A fourth front has cropped up in the form of hardline Islamists, with many parties backed by religious extremists registering to fight the elections. The most prominent among these is Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, promoted vehemently by UN-designated global terrorist Hafiz Saeed. However, political observers believe that it is the Pakistan Army which is going to play a decisive role in the elections.