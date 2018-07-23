Pakistan elections LIVE updates: PML-N being sidelined, says Shahbaz Sharif

The general elections in Pakistan, set to begin on Wednesday, are expected to be a quadrilateral contest with the Pakistani Army playing referee. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is still the major contender in these elections, despite its leader and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif being put behind bars on corruption charges. His brother Shahbaz Sharif is leading the charge of the party in his absence.
Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is the main challenger on the ground. Imran’s campaign too has been mired in controversies with his ex-wife Reham Khan making a number of allegations against him in her recently launched book. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led by Bilawal Bhutto would look to extend its political territory beyond the Sindh region.
A fourth front has cropped up in the form of hardline Islamists, with many parties backed by religious extremists registering to fight the elections. The most prominent among these is Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, promoted vehemently by UN-designated global terrorist Hafiz Saeed. However, political observers believe that it is the Pakistan Army which is going to play a decisive role in the elections.
Punjab province, with 142 seats in the general national assembly, will play a decisive role in the upcoming Pakistan elections. PML-N has an upper hand in the region, as the party picked up its 118 out of 126 seats from the region in 2013's elections.
There are a total of 342 seats in the National Assembly, 272 of which are filled by direct elections. Also, the country's constitution reserves 10 seats for religious minorities and 60 seats for women, to be filled by proportional representation among parties with more than 5% of the vote.
In an election rally in Multan on Sunday, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif said that his party is being "pushed to the wall" and that it will crumble down on July 25. He also warned of pre-poll and polling day rigging and urged the Election Commission to take necessary precautions.