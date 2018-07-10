Pakistan elections: Imran Khan unveils manifesto, promises to build ‘model Islamic welfare state’

Imran Khan launched the manifesto titled ‘The Road to Naya Pakistan’. (Source: File) Imran Khan launched the manifesto titled ‘The Road to Naya Pakistan’. (Source: File)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan today unveiled his party’s manifesto for the upcoming general election promising to create 10 million jobs and build 5 million cheap housing units.

Khan launched the manifesto titled ‘The Road to Naya Pakistan’ with the promise to build a new Pakistan as a “model Islamic welfare state”. The document envisages creation of an independent police force which will operate freely without any interference from politicians.

“We will introduce a non-political model of policing….. And to ensure that Pakistanis get instant and quality justice, we will introduce comprehensive judicial reforms,” he said.

Khan said there will be zero tolerance in the country for corruption and announced he would make the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) “autonomous” to pursue all cases of corruption. He said economic development will be a major challenge but promised to make Pakistan more business-friendly. He also said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be used to expedite development and deepen ties with China.

He said his party on winning the election will introduce educational reforms in schools, religious seminaries and vocational centres. Khan also said the new Pakistan will be greener and his government would plant 10 billion trees to tackle environmental changes.

Pakistan has announced the polls for July 25 and different political parties are coming up with their plans to woo voters. Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party have already announced their manifestoes.

