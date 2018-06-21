Pakistan elections: Hafiz Saeed’s son, son-in-law among 265 JuD candidates

Hafiz Saeed is showered with flower petals as he walks to a Pakistani court in Lahore. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo) Hafiz Saeed is showered with flower petals as he walks to a Pakistani court in Lahore. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

After Pakistan’s Election Commission rejected Hafiz Saeed-linked Milli Muslim League (MML) from contesting elections, 2008 Mumbai blast mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son and his son-in-law are among 265 candidates fielded by the Jamaat-ud -Dawa for national and provincial assembly seats across Pakistan in the July 25 general election.

“The nomination papers of 265 candidates – 80 on National Assembly (NA) and 185 on provincial assembly seats – including that of Hafiz Saeed’s son Hafiz Talha Saeed and son-in-law Hafiz Khalid Waleed have been accepted by the Returning Officers,” said an MML official in a quote to PTI.

Talha is contesting from the NA-91 seat from Sargodha (about 200-km from Lahore) while Khalid Waleed from NA-133 in Lahore on AAT’s election symbol ‘Chair’, he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier denied registration of the MML as a political party following objections from the Interior Ministry which argued that the entity was an offshoot of the JuD, led by Saeed, banned by a UN resolution.

With elections approaching, the MML announced that candidates backed by the party will be participating from the platform of a little-known party Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) if higher courts do not rule in their favour before the election. The AAT is listed at number 10 in the ECP’s list of approved parties and was registered with the ECP in 2011.

MML President Saifullah Khalid said that his party would not leave a vacuum in July 25 elections for the secular forces as the country was “created in the name of Islam.”

Read | Pak Election Commission bars Hafiz Saeed’s Mili Muslim League from contesting polls

“We have entered the political arena not to get power, but to fight corruption, eliminate politics of opportunism, strengthening ideology of Pakistan and making the country citadel of Islam,” he added.

Even though Hafiz is not contesting the election, other MML-backed candidates would be contesting on Islamabad and Rawalpindi NA seats. They also have been fielded in Karachi, interior Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and other parts of the country

Another senior JuD leader, Qari Muhammad Sheikh Yaqoob, who is on the US-designate terror list, has also been given AAT ticket for NA-125 Lahore. In September last year, he had contested a bypoll as an independent candidate on NA-120 Lahore seat, from where wife of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Begum Kulsoom Sharif had won.

According to the US Treasury Department: “Qari Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, a member of LeT’s central advisory committee, has held several different leadership positions in the group since 2006. Sheikh has served as a leader in LeT’s foreign affairs department since 2006, including acting as the department’s deputy director of political and foreign affairs between 2008 and 2009.”

The JuD had formed MML when Saeed was under detention by the Punjab government in Lahore. Saeed and his four aides – Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain – were placed under house arrest in Lahore on January 30 under anti-terrorism act.

The JuD was declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App