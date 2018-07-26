Pakistan Elections 2018: PML-N, party of jailed ex-PM, rejects count amid rigging complaints

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with his brother Shehbaz Sharif. (Source: Reuters/File) Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with his brother Shehbaz Sharif. (Source: Reuters/File)

The party of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rejected the eventual results of Wednesday’s general election, alleging rigging during the counting process.

Sharif’s party has accused the powerful military for weeks of attempting to throw the election to opposition figure Imran Khan, a former cricket star and anti-corruption crusader.

Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and brother of the ousted prime minister, early on Thursday rejected the counting process as results were still trickling out and no winner had been declared but projections showed a strong lead for Khan. “We reject this result,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

President PMLN addressing a hurriedly called press conference to highlight the electoral manipulat https://t.co/EHSh8yiBQw — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 25, 2018

“Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) wholly rejects the results of General Elections 2018 due to manifest and massive irregularities. Form 45 was not given to our agents, results were stopped and votes were counted in the absence of our poll agents. This is both unbearable & unacceptable,” Sharif said in a tweet.

