Pakistan elections: Imran Khan-led PTI pulls ahead in slow count of voting

FILE – In this July 22, 2018, file photo, a woman supporter of Tehreek-e-Insaf party raises a picture of her party’s leader Imran Khan during an election campaign rally in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP Photo/ File) FILE – In this July 22, 2018, file photo, a woman supporter of Tehreek-e-Insaf party raises a picture of her party’s leader Imran Khan during an election campaign rally in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP Photo/ File)

Pakistan elections 2018: Confusion prevailed over the Pakistan general elections with the vote counting progressing at a tediously slow pace despite polling ended more than 12 hours ago. As per early trends, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has maintained a commanding lead over its rivals and inching towards the majority mark.

While opponents have alleged “blatant” rigging of the election, the Chief Election Commissioner allayed such speculations by attributing the delay to a new system- Results Transmission System – introduced by it.

According to Geo News, Imran Khan’s PTI was leading on 119 seats followed by Shahbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on 61 and 40 seats, respectively. In the directly contested 272 seats in Pakistan’s Parliament, 137 is the halfway mark for a simple majority.

In the eastern city of Lahore, capital of Punjab province and the country’s political heartland, jubilant PTI supporters rejoiced by waving flags and raising party slogans as results trickled in after the voting yesterday. If the Khan-led PTI wins the elections, it will be only the second time in the country’s history that power has been transfered peacefully and diplomatically.

Follow LIVE UPDATES

The results were expected by this morning, but the CEC only announced what he called was the “first non-official, preliminary result”. His unusual press conference at 4am local time came hours after PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore outrightly rejected the results, alleging “blatant” rigging of the election, even though the vote count was under way.

Shahbaz, who is hoping to become the next prime minister after the jailing of his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a corruption case, warned his party would launch protests against the alleged rigging. He did not say who he believes could have rigged the polls, but allegations of manipulating the elections have been made against the country’s powerful military.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Elections 2018: Imran Khan pads up for new innings

If the former Pakistan cricket captain, considered to be backed by army, manages to pull through, a relatively new political party will be ahead of the two established political parties PML-N and the Zardari-led Pakistan Peoples Party.

If PML(N) loses, after five years of power, it would mean that Nawaz Sharif’s politically risky move to come back to Pakistan and surrendering before the authorities after being charged with corruption allegations arising out of Panama Papers scandal, did not quite pay off. He, along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar, are in Adyala jail.

India will be watching the cricketer-turned politician’s moves very closely as Indo-Pakistan ties have been in deep freeze for over two years now. His outreach to religious fundamentalists has also made Delhi wary about his future moves.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd