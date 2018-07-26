Imran Khan: I am one of those Pakistanis who want good relations with India

In his first press conference after declaring victory in the Pakistan elections, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Thursday touched upon the Kashmir dispute. (Reuters) In his first press conference after declaring victory in the Pakistan elections, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Thursday touched upon the Kashmir dispute. (Reuters)

In his first press conference after declaring victory in the Pakistan elections, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Thursday touched upon the Kashmir dispute, saying the only way to solve the decades-old crisis was through dialogue with India. The former cricketer further said after 22 years of struggle he finally got an opportunity to serve the nation and his party envisioned creating a Pakistan “that Jinnah dreamed of”.

Imran Khan: ‘If India takes one step towards us, we will take two’

“If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least need a start,” he said. Khan, whose party is presently leading in 120 seats, asserted that the mudslinging between the two neighbours was detrimental to the sub-continent and should stop. “Kashmiris are suffering for long. We have to solve Kashmir issue by sitting across the table. If India’s leadership is willing then the both of us can solve this issue through dialogue. It will be good for the subcontinent also,” Khan said.

The PTI chief, who is perceived to be close to Pakistan’s military establishment, also said he was dejected at the way Indian media projected him. The 65-year-old said he was one of those Pakistanis who wanted good relations with India. “I was saddened by the way Indian media recently projected me. I am one of those Pakistanis that wants good relations with India, if we want to have a poverty-free subcontinent then we must have good relations and trade ties,” Khan said.

Claiming that he had a better understanding of India due to his cricketing career, Khan said improving ties with India was one of his priorities. “This blame game that whatever goes wrong in Pakistan’s Balochistan is because of India and vice versa brings us back to square one,” he said.

Supporters of Imran Khan celebrate in Islamabad on Wednesday. (AP Photo) Supporters of Imran Khan celebrate in Islamabad on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

Imran Khan: ‘I want the Pakistan Jinnah dreamt of’

Stating that Pakistan’s democracy had strengthened after the vote, Khan said, “I want to clarify why I entered politics. Politics could not have given me anything. I wanted Pakistan to become the country that my leader Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had dreamed of.” Thanking the security forces, he said the election process was completed successfully despite a spate of terror attacks. On election day, a suicide blast in Quetta, claimed by the Islamic State, left more than 30 people dead.

Imran Khan on economy and governance

On the financial front, the probable prime minister said Pakistan was facing governance and economic challenges. “Our economy has never been so abysmal. It’s because institutions have not been doing their jobs. People are not investing in Pakistan. Another problem is unemployment, our youth does not have jobs. We will introduce a system that has never been implemented before — a kind of governance system that has not been seen before in this country,” he promised.

Maintaining that his party won’t engage in political victimisation, the World Cup-winning captain said accountability would begin from him and his ministers in his mission to tackle terrorism in the country. “We will make an example and show to the nation that accountability needs to be across the board,” he said. The PTI chairman further pledged to safeguard the tax money of the citizens.

On relations with war-torn Afghanistan, Khan stressed that his government would strive to ensure peace in the neighbouring country. Regarding relations with the US, the PTI chief said, “We want mutually beneficial relations with the US.”

