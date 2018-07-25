Five videos that show the transformation of PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto after his mother’s assassination

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, waves to supporters during a rally in Karachi. (AP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, waves to supporters during a rally in Karachi. (AP)

Even though Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s chances of becoming the next prime minister appear slim, the son of Benazir Bhutto has single-handedly led the campaign for the party in the ongoing elections. In what was his first election campaign since the launch of his political career, Bilawal has attempted to recapture the support which his mother enjoyed among the Pakistani voters.

Bilawal, who is contesting from the NA-246 (Karachi South-I) and NA-200 (Larkana-I) in Larkana, and one from Malakand, however, has an uphill task of reviving the fortunes of the PPP, which has been on a downslide since the 2013 general elections. The party could only manage to win 33 seats as the Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N swept the elections.

Here are five videos of Bilawal Bhutto since launch of his political career:

Bilawal Bhutto crying in Assembly for his mother Benazir Bhutto

Bilawal Bhutto says Musharraf killed his mother

Bilawal Bhutto launches political career

Bilawal Bhutto says PPP will get back entire Kashmir from India

Bilawal Bhutto’s speech in Azad Kashmir

