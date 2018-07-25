Pakistan locked in tight election between Imran Khan’s PTI and jailed ex-PM’s party

A supporter of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), wears a party cap with a photo of him and assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, as he waits with others to welcome him during a campaign gathering, ahead of general elections, at the airport in Karachi, Pakistan July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro A supporter of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), wears a party cap with a photo of him and assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, as he waits with others to welcome him during a campaign gathering, ahead of general elections, at the airport in Karachi, Pakistan July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan was locked in tense election race Wednesday, pitting cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan against the party of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a process disrupted by a suicide bomb that killed at least 31 people near a polling station.

As it appears, neither Sharif nor Khan’s party seems likely to win a clear majority in the election, with results likely to be known by around 2 a.m. local time on Thursday (2100 GMT Wednesday). Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was leading in 94 parliamentary seats while its main rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was ahead on 53 seats in the initial round of counting today.

The poll outcome could result in a weak coalition government especially at a time when Pakistan urgently needs to address a foreign currency crisis and may also need to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a second bailout in nearly five years.

Pakistan’s National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest – 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities – are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote.

Around 106 million people were registered to vote in polls that closed at 6 pm today.

Imran Khan emerges as slight favourite in national opinion polls

Khan has emerged as a slight favourite in national opinion polls, but the divisive race is likely to come down to Punjab, the country’s most populous province, where Sharif’s party has clung to its lead in recent surveys.

The election will be only the second civilian transfer of power in Pakistan’s 71-year history. But campaigning has been plagued by allegations the powerful armed forces have been trying to tilt the race in Khan’s favour after falling out with the outgoing ruling party of Sharif, who was jailed on corruption charges this month.

Nawaz Sharif’s party called for voting time extension, denied

Sharif’s party had called for voting to be extended by an hour, saying people were still lining up and could be turned away without casting ballots, but election officials denied the request. Shahbaz Sharif, who is hoping to become the next prime minister, was leading with 4,230 votes in NA-249 (Karachi West-II), according to trends. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was leading with 5,218 votes in NA-200 (Larkana I).

About 371,000 soldiers have been stationed at polling stations across the country, nearly five times the number deployed at the last election in 2013.

As per the Election Commission, at least 3,459 candidates are in the fray for 272 general seats of the National Assembly, while 8,396 candidates are running for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies – Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. More than 30 political parties have fielded their candidates for the elections.

In Punjab Assembly, PML-N and PTI were in a neck-and-neck fight with both leading on 54 and 43 seats respectively according to trends available for 119 seats out of 297 seats.

In Sindh Assembly, PPP was emerging as the single largest party in its traditional bastion. The party was leading on 31 seats according to trends available for 45 seats out of 131 seats. PTI was leading on five seats while PML-N was ahead on one.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PTI was leading on seven of 99 assembly seats.

(with PTI inputs)

