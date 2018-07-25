Pakistan Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Imran Khan votes, hopes to become country’s next PM

Pakistan General Elections Results 2018 Live Updates: Will ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz return to power or will Pakistan get a new leader in the form of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan? The scenario will become clearer as the counting of votes starts after polling in the high-voltage Pakistan elections ends at 6 pm. The results are expected to be announced within 24 hours.
A nationwide survey conducted ahead of the elections predicted that PTI was in the driver’s seat with 29 per cent votes, followed by PML-N at 25 per cent and PPP at 20 per cent. In the 2013 elections, PML-N emerged as the single largest party, garnering 126 seats in the 272-member National Assembly.
The election comes amid an escalation in violence and also controversy surrounding former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who recently returned to the country from London to face corruption charges even as he has sought to return his party, the Pakistan Muslim League, to power.
On the polling day, Pakistan was once again rattled by a suicide attack that claimed the lives of 35 people, Dawn reported. Over 60 people were also injured in the incident that occurred in the western city of Quetta, which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for. Security sources said the bomber drove his motorcycle into a police vehicle.
The nation had earlier witnessed two deadly suicide attacks on July 10 and 13 in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which claimed more than 150 lives.
The Election Commission of Pakistan earlier today sent a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for voting in full public view and in front of the cameras, a violation of the code of conduct. Reacting to the notice, PTI said the former cricketer didn't violate any rules and urged the election governing body to take note of the 'fake news'.