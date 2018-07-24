Pakistan election LIVE updates: Imran Khan’s PTI slightly ahead of Nawaz Sharif’s PMLN, says survey

Pakistan election LIVE updates: Pakistan also follows the first-past-the-post system. (File photo) Pakistan election LIVE updates: Pakistan also follows the first-past-the-post system. (File photo)

Campaigning in Pakistan has ended as the country prepares to vote in the general election Wednesday. A fierce battle is expected between Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) led by Nawaz Sharif’s brother and former Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, but a public opinion survey on Monday put the PTI slightly ahead of the PMLN. The survey, on the other hand, has also found that 14 per cent of the respondents in Punjab province, the PMLN’s stronghold, remain undecided. And, it is this group of voters who are expected to determine the final outcome of the 2018 elections.

According to the nationwide survey, PTI is leading with 29 per cent, followed by PMLN at 25 per cent and Pakistan Peoples Party led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at 20 per cent. Pakistan also follows the first-past-the-post system.